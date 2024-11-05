Forces gun down six Khwarjis trying to infiltrate into Pakistan

Operations were conducted in SW, NW districts of KP

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The Pakistan Army led security forces in couple of operations conducted in the North and South Waziristan Tribal districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday wee hours gunned down at least six foreign terrorists trying to infiltrate into Pakistan through Pak-Afghan borders.

While the Military’s media wing announced the forces were fully prepared to counter foreign aggression and committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, it has also questioned the effective border management of the Afghanistan Interim government on its side of the border.

“On night 3/4 November, six Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. An intelligence based operation was conducted by Security Forces in general area Dosali, North Waziristan District. During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij’s location, resultantly one Kharji Ahmed Shah@ Intizar was sent to hell”. Says an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) communiqué released on Monday.

In another incident, as the ISPR said, a group of khwarijs, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Khamrang, South Waziristan District. Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five Khwarij were sent to hell, while three got injures.

The military media wing said Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border adding the Interim Afghan Government was expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR concluded.

In fact the naked aggression across the border, it may be recalled, continued unabated in our tribal belts since over the decades and the militants from the neighboring Afghanistan have been crossing into Pakistani territory for the last many years and launching assaults both on the security forces as well as the local people mostly in Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram and Waziristan tribal districts as well as Dir district. Sometimes even the Afghan National Army also spares no opportunity to launch assaults on the Pakistani security forces striving to restore the state writ in the region

In the process a large number of men in uniform and the innocent locals including female and children have been killed by the intruders though in retaliatory fire the Pakistani security forces also mowed down scores of miscreants from the other side of the border. Successive governments as well the military administration have been calling upon the Afghan governments to ensure effective border management at their sides but no concrete steps were taken by the war-ridden Afghanistan.