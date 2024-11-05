Panjotha case a matter of shame for institution, people: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Kohsar police station to investigate the case involving the recovery of PTI lawyer and party Founder Imran Khan’s focal person Intizar Panjotha, whose recent disappearance sparked concern.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq disposed of the petition regarding the recovery of Panjotha, and emphasized the need for accountability and action in such cases of disappearance.

The CJ told the Kohsar station house officer to record the statement of Intizar Panjotha and take action as per law. “I saw [news] related to Panjotha on TV and I felt really bad,” he remarked, calling it a matter of shame for the institution and all the people.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Farooq also expressed disappointment over the rising incidents of missing persons and street crimes in Islamabad, likening the security situation in the capital to that of Karachi.

PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen taunted that robberies and crimes will increase when law enforcement will be preoccupied with “terrorists” like himself. “The attorney general made an effort, he is a law officer, there should be no negative campaign against him,” he added. Chief Justice Farooq then instructed the Kohsar police station’s SHO to meet with Panjotha within the next two days to record his statement and proceed with further investigation in accordance with the law. —INP