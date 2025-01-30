Tanveer meets BGI delegation to strengthen collaboration in agricultural genomics

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, welcomed a delegation from BGI Group, led by Dr. Wang Jian, Chairman BGI South Asia, to discuss enhanced cooperation in food security, agricultural genomics, and research.

During the meeting, both sides recognized food security as a new dimension of national security and emphasized the importance of joint efforts in tackling global agricultural challenges. The discussion focused on ways to leverage advanced genetic technologies to improve crop resilience, enhance livestock productivity, and develop sustainable agricultural solutions.

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain highlighted the potential for collaboration between Pakistan and BGI in key areas, particularly in training programs for Pakistani researchers at BGI Shenzhen, establishing joint laboratory ventures, and initiating pilot projects for real-world application of genomic research.

BGI enjoys full support from the Chinese government and embassy, ensuring strong backing for future joint initiatives. To facilitate technology transfer and encourage adoption at the grassroots level, it was decided to launch demonstration projects, allowing farmers and researchers to witness firsthand the benefits of genomic advancements.