AGL52.6▼ -4.53 (-0.08%)AIRLINK193.5▼ -1.51 (-0.01%)BOP9.64▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DCL8.72▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML51.04▲ 3.71 (0.08%)DGKC104.58▼ -0.83 (-0.01%)FCCL37.7▼ -1.07 (-0.03%)FFL15.6▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC127.07▼ -1.55 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.5▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)KEL4.58▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.1▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)MLCF43.96▼ -0.83 (-0.02%)NBP64.69▲ 1.17 (0.02%)OGDC203.24▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL40.98▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PIBTL7.66▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL174.25▲ 0.34 (0.00%)PRL38.07▼ -1.01 (-0.03%)PTC24.07▼ -0.97 (-0.04%)SEARL107.24▼ -1.82 (-0.02%)TELE8.24▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.78▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TPLP11.78▼ -0.35 (-0.03%)TREET21.96▲ 0.45 (0.02%)TRG64.88▲ 0.09 (0.00%)UNITY31.9▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)WTL1.68▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Tanveer meets BGI delegation to strengthen collaboration in agricultural genomics

Tanveer Meets Bgi Delegation To Strengthen Collaboration In Agricultural Genomics
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

 

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, welcomed a delegation from BGI Group, led by Dr. Wang Jian, Chairman BGI South Asia, to discuss enhanced cooperation in food security, agricultural genomics, and research.

During the meeting, both sides recognized food security as a new dimension of national security and emphasized the importance of joint efforts in tackling global agricultural challenges. The discussion focused on ways to leverage advanced genetic technologies to improve crop resilience, enhance livestock productivity, and develop sustainable agricultural solutions.

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain highlighted the potential for collaboration between Pakistan and BGI in key areas, particularly in training programs for Pakistani researchers at BGI Shenzhen, establishing joint laboratory ventures, and initiating pilot projects for real-world application of genomic research.

BGI enjoys full support from the Chinese government and embassy, ensuring strong backing for future joint initiatives. To facilitate technology transfer and encourage adoption at the grassroots level, it was decided to launch demonstration projects, allowing farmers and researchers to witness firsthand the benefits of genomic advancements.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Business

Sukkur-Karachi motorway M-6 top priority: Minister

  • Business

RUDA, TEVTA ink accord to empower youth via vocational training

  • Business

FFC announces annual financial results for year 2024

  • Business

NBP collaborates with BenchMatrix to strengthen governance, compliance solutions

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer