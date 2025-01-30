AGL52.6▼ -4.53 (-0.08%)AIRLINK193.5▼ -1.51 (-0.01%)BOP9.64▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DCL8.72▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML51.04▲ 3.71 (0.08%)DGKC104.58▼ -0.83 (-0.01%)FCCL37.7▼ -1.07 (-0.03%)FFL15.6▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC127.07▼ -1.55 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.5▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)KEL4.58▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.1▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)MLCF43.96▼ -0.83 (-0.02%)NBP64.69▲ 1.17 (0.02%)OGDC203.24▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL40.98▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PIBTL7.66▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL174.25▲ 0.34 (0.00%)PRL38.07▼ -1.01 (-0.03%)PTC24.07▼ -0.97 (-0.04%)SEARL107.24▼ -1.82 (-0.02%)TELE8.24▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.78▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TPLP11.78▼ -0.35 (-0.03%)TREET21.96▲ 0.45 (0.02%)TRG64.88▲ 0.09 (0.00%)UNITY31.9▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)WTL1.68▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee exchange rate today – 30 January 2025

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal slightly weakened by two paisas in open market of Pakistan as its buying rate stands at 74.34 on Thursday, January 30.

The selling rate of the Saudi Riyal also moved down as it is being sold for Rs74.54 on the fourth day of the new business week.

Saudi Arabia remained top contributor to Pakistan’s foreign remittances in December 2024 as overseas Pakistanis living in the kingdom remitted the largest amount to the tune of $770.6 million during the month. The amount was up 6% on a monthly basis, but 33% higher than the $577.6 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year.

SAR to PKR Rate – 30 January 2025

Date Latest Exchange Rate Change
January 30, 2025 Rs. 74.34 -02paisa
January 29, 2025 Rs. 74.36

The Saudi riyal is the official currency of Saudi Arabia. It is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

How Much is 1000 Saudi Riyal in Pak Rupees Today?

As of January 30, the Riyal rate is being traded at Rs74.34 in open market. So, the 1,000 Saudi Riyal will be equal to Rs74,340 in Pakistani currency.

What is the open market rate of SAR in Pakistan?

The rate of one SAR in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs74.34.

Last month Saudi Arabia also extended a $3 billion deposit placed with Pakistan for another year to continue bolstering the economy of the South Asian country.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Saudi Arabian mining fund Manara Minerals is set to buy a 10-20 per cent shares in the Reko Diq copper and gold project in Pakistan.

Recomended

