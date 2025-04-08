AGL71.28▲ 4.26 (0.06%)AIRLINK164.38▼ -0.98 (-0.01%)BOP10.57▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY8.4▲ 0.57 (0.07%)DCL8.59▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)DFML43.5▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)DGKC126.1▲ 1.19 (0.01%)FCCL46.94▲ 1.29 (0.03%)FFL15.24▲ 0.12 (0.01%)HUBC136.37▲ 1.09 (0.01%)HUMNL13.01▲ 0.16 (0.01%)KEL4.28▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.61▲ 0.14 (0.03%)MLCF60.79▲ 1.36 (0.02%)NBP76.47▲ 0.55 (0.01%)OGDC214.89▲ 1.82 (0.01%)PAEL42▼ -0.01 (0.00%)PIBTL10.23▲ 0.3 (0.03%)PPL174.22▼ -0.57 (0.00%)PRL35.54▲ 1.18 (0.03%)PTC22.94▲ 0.24 (0.01%)SEARL95.04▲ 1.29 (0.01%)TELE7.24▲ 0.12 (0.02%)TOMCL33.63▲ 0.6 (0.02%)TPLP10.27▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET21.51▲ 0.43 (0.02%)TRG61.53▲ 0.6 (0.01%)UNITY25.86▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

Punjab launches operation against car wash stations

Up To 20k Fine Announced For Washing Floor Cars With Water
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – On the expiry of the deadline to install mandatory water recycling systems, the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched a grand operation against car wash stations in the province.

A total of 3,525 car wash stations had been instructed to install these systems by February 28, 2025, to prevent excessive water wastage.

So far, the EPA has issued notices to 2,557 car wash stations, shut down 322, and sealed 159 for non-compliance. Additionally, fines exceeding Rs. 600,000 have been imposed on violators.

As a result of this stern action by the Punjab government, 646 car wash stations have successfully installed water recycling systems at their premises.

The directive for enforcement was initially issued on February 12, 2025, by EPA Director General Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, which included a penalty of Rs. 100,000 for petrol pumps failing to comply.

Earlier, a ban had also been placed on washing vehicles at home, with fines imposed for violations.

According to the Meteorological Department, rainfall in Punjab was recorded at 42% below average from September 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025, making water conservation a critical necessity.

In this context, the Lahore High Court has issued several directives promoting the efficient use of water. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has appealed to the public to actively participate in the water conservation campaign to address challenges like water scarcity and climate change.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business

Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025 to begin on April 14

  • Business, Featured

Bitcoin slumps below $78,000 amid Trump’s global tariff plans

  • Business, Featured

New steel prices in Pakistan for house, building construction April 2025

  • Business

Global stock indexes decline, trade tensions escalate by US tariffs

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer