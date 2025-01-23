Suzuki Alto VXR White latest prices for filers, non-filers from Jan 2025

KARACHI – The all-new Suzuki Alto VXR is one of the top choices in Pakistan for various reasons such as impressive fuel efficiency, easy maintenance and sleek design.

The aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves offers a young and vibrant look of Alto VXR while the headlamps in a bold design instantly grab the attention when you are on the road.

The aesthetically designed door panels and irresistible stylish back accentuated the richness of the sharp design as well as give the car a lively appearance.

The Suzuki car is a highly efficient performance car that makes the daily outings a pleasant experience for the riders.

With Spacious cabin, it is equipped with Mp5 touch screen and storage accessories that ensure complete comfort.

All new alto 660 cc is in built with safety features such as seat belts, ABS brakes and airbags making it a perfect choice for new generation.

It is equipped with 660cc R-Series three-cylinder petrol engine. Whether you are driving through streets full of traffic or cruising up the highway, this highly fuel-efficient engine provides you with the power, reliability and fuel economy.

Suzuki Alto VXR Price Update for Filers, Non-Filers

The Alto VXR’s ex-factory prices stands at Rs2,707,000 without any change as of January 2025. However, the filers will pay a tax of Rs13,535 while non-filers will have to pay Rs40,605 in wake of tax while buying a unit of VXR variant in Pakistan.

The prices of all colours of VXR are same.