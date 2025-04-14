April 2025 Installment Honda CD 70, CG 125, Pridor, CB 150 Installment Plans

Honda bikes continue to dominate Pakistani market, despite limited upgradation as prices of other mdels reached record amid depreciation of currency and increase in production cost.
As consumers are feeling hard time getting bike in one payment, more buyers are turning to installment plans to make owning a two-wheeler more affordable. Honda, known for their reliable and durable motorcycles such as CD 70, CG 125, and Pridor, are seeing an uptick in demand despite the rising prices.
While many motorcycle models are now priced higher than ever, the availability of flexible payment options has made it easier for customers to own their desired bikes without immediate financial pressure.
Honda CD 70
|Attribute
|Details
|Down Payment
|Rs. 39,475 (25%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 41,275
|Monthly Installment
|Rs. 5,357
|Tenure (Months)
|36
Honda CG 125
|Attribute
|Details
|Down Payment
|Rs. 58,725 (25%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 60,525
|Monthly Installment
|Rs. 7,969
|Tenure (Months)
|36
Honda CG 125 Special/Gold
|Attribute
|Details
|Down Payment
|Rs. 70,725 (25%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 72,525
|Monthly Installment
|Rs. 9,598
|Tenure (Months)
|36
Honda CG Dream
|Attribute
|Details
|Vehicle Details
|Honda CD Dream
|Down Payment
|Rs. 42,225 (25%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 44,025
|Number of Months
|36 months
|Monthly Installment
|Rs. 5,730
Honda Pridor 100
|Attribute
|Details
|Vehicle Details
|Honda Pridor 100
|Down Payment
|Rs. 52,225 (25%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 54,025
|Number of Months
|36 months
|Monthly Installment
|Rs. 7,087
Honda CB 150F
|Attribute
|Details
|Vehicle Details
|Honda CB 150F
|Down Payment
|Rs. 123,475 (25%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 125,275
|Number of Months
|36 months
|Monthly Installment
|Rs. 16,757
NOTE: THESE INSTALLMENT PLANS ARE WITH MEEZAN BANK, PLEASE CHECK PRICES FROM OTHER LENDERS TO COMPARE RATES.
Honda Bike Prices 2025