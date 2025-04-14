AGL68.25▲ 1.27 (0.02%)AIRLINK173.79▲ 3.22 (0.02%)BOP11.36▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY8.64▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DCL9.65▲ 0.85 (0.10%)DFML44.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)DGKC127▼ -1.01 (-0.01%)FCCL46.94▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL15.39▲ 0.24 (0.02%)HUBC143.75▲ 5.97 (0.04%)HUMNL12.99▲ 0.07 (0.01%)KEL4.52▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.76▲ 0.4 (0.07%)MLCF62.33▼ -0.07 (0.00%)NBP79.88▲ 1.56 (0.02%)OGDC212.02▼ -0.14 (0.00%)PAEL47.07▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL10.86▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL171.28▲ 1.68 (0.01%)PRL35.88▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PTC23.36▲ 0.27 (0.01%)SEARL96.96▲ 0.7 (0.01%)TELE7.1▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.05▲ 0.82 (0.02%)TPLP9.96▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TREET21.73▲ 0.44 (0.02%)TRG63.89▲ 0.41 (0.01%)UNITY26.61▲ 0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.33▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

April 2025 Installment Honda CD 70, CG 125, Pridor, CB 150 Installment Plans

Honda bikes continue to dominate Pakistani market, despite limited upgradation as prices of other mdels reached record amid depreciation of currency and increase in production cost.

As consumers are feeling hard time getting bike in one payment, more buyers are turning to installment plans to make owning a two-wheeler more affordable. Honda, known for their reliable and durable motorcycles such as CD 70, CG 125, and Pridor, are seeing an uptick in demand despite the rising prices.

While many motorcycle models are now priced higher than ever, the availability of flexible payment options has made it easier for customers to own their desired bikes without immediate financial pressure.

Honda CD 70

Attribute Details
Down Payment Rs. 39,475 (25%)
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 41,275
Monthly Installment Rs. 5,357
Tenure (Months) 36

Honda CG 125

Attribute Details
Down Payment Rs. 58,725 (25%)
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 60,525
Monthly Installment Rs. 7,969
Tenure (Months) 36

Honda CG 125 Special/Gold

Attribute Details
Down Payment Rs. 70,725 (25%)
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 72,525
Monthly Installment Rs. 9,598
Tenure (Months) 36

Honda CG Dream

Attribute Details
Vehicle Details Honda CD Dream
Down Payment Rs. 42,225 (25%)
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 44,025
Number of Months 36 months
Monthly Installment Rs. 5,730

Honda Pridor 100

Attribute Details
Vehicle Details Honda Pridor 100
Down Payment Rs. 52,225 (25%)
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 54,025
Number of Months 36 months
Monthly Installment Rs. 7,087

Honda CB 150F

Attribute Details
Vehicle Details Honda CB 150F
Down Payment Rs. 123,475 (25%)
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 125,275
Number of Months 36 months
Monthly Installment Rs. 16,757

NOTE: THESE INSTALLMENT PLANS ARE WITH MEEZAN BANK, PLEASE CHECK PRICES FROM OTHER LENDERS TO COMPARE RATES.

Honda Bike Prices 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

