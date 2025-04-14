April 2025 Installment Honda CD 70, CG 125, Pridor, CB 150 Installment Plans

Honda bikes continue to dominate Pakistani market, despite limited upgradation as prices of other mdels reached record amid depreciation of currency and increase in production cost.

As consumers are feeling hard time getting bike in one payment, more buyers are turning to installment plans to make owning a two-wheeler more affordable. Honda, known for their reliable and durable motorcycles such as CD 70, CG 125, and Pridor, are seeing an uptick in demand despite the rising prices.

While many motorcycle models are now priced higher than ever, the availability of flexible payment options has made it easier for customers to own their desired bikes without immediate financial pressure.

Honda CD 70

Attribute Details Down Payment Rs. 39,475 (25%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 41,275 Monthly Installment Rs. 5,357 Tenure (Months) 36

Honda CG 125

Attribute Details Down Payment Rs. 58,725 (25%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 60,525 Monthly Installment Rs. 7,969 Tenure (Months) 36

Honda CG 125 Special/Gold

Attribute Details Down Payment Rs. 70,725 (25%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 72,525 Monthly Installment Rs. 9,598 Tenure (Months) 36

Honda CG Dream

Attribute Details Vehicle Details Honda CD Dream Down Payment Rs. 42,225 (25%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 44,025 Number of Months 36 months Monthly Installment Rs. 5,730

Honda Pridor 100

Attribute Details Vehicle Details Honda Pridor 100 Down Payment Rs. 52,225 (25%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 54,025 Number of Months 36 months Monthly Installment Rs. 7,087

Honda CB 150F

Attribute Details Vehicle Details Honda CB 150F Down Payment Rs. 123,475 (25%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 125,275 Number of Months 36 months Monthly Installment Rs. 16,757

NOTE: THESE INSTALLMENT PLANS ARE WITH MEEZAN BANK, PLEASE CHECK PRICES FROM OTHER LENDERS TO COMPARE RATES.

Honda Bike Prices 2025