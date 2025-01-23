Sindh announces ‘Thar Desert Train Safari’ to promote tourism [Launch Date]

KARACHI – The Sindh Department of Culture and Tourism has announced the launch of the “Thar Desert Train Safari” to promote tourism and culture.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Association of Karachi Tour operator with Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah chairing it.

While addressing the meeting, the minister stated that the Thar Desert Train Safari will begin in the second week of February, traveling from Karachi to Khokhrapar. Tourists will experience the cultural and tourism highlights of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Chhor, and Khokhrapar through this safari.

He said that the Thar Train Desert Safari would be a great decision to highlight the culture and tourism of the province.

He also revealed that a Jeep Rally would be held in Tharparkar soon, and a two-day Lahooti Festival would begin on February 15 in Larkano.

The provincial minister urged the tour operators and companies to focus on tourist destinations in Sindh. He added that the Sindh government is taking steps to promote tourism, and, following the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, they are working to enhance the tourism and culture of Sindh.