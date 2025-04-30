Punjab University fee structure for CSS, PMS preparatory classes 2025

LAHORE – Punjab University Institute of Languages and Linguistics has announced to start three-month preparatory classes for aspirants of CSS, PMS and other competitive exams.

In a statement, it announced that the admission process has started, adding that the classes will begin in the first week of May 2025.

In the first phase the subjects of languages like English (essay & grammar and composition), Punjabi, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sindhi, Pashto and Baluchi will be entertained.

The other compulsory and optional subjects of the competitive exams will be covered in the next phase.

“The program will continue for three months and the students will be provided with the best opportunities to prepare for their exams under the guidance of experienced university professors,” read official announcement.

PU Fees for CSS, PMS Classes

The Punjab University has fixed the fee for CSS and PMS classes (English Essay, English Precis) at Rs36,000 per student.

Students can visit this https://fee.pu.edu.pk/admission_new/login to submit application.

In order to submit application, the applicants must create an account using valid CNIC/B-FORM.

Skill Development Centre (SDC) at University of the Punjab has been established to deliver flexible, demand driven and cost effective technical and professional training programs.