At least dozen passengers die after jumping from train amid false fire alarm in India

NEW DELHI – A false fire alarm and frenzy resulted in the tragic death of around a dozen passengers who jumped from moving coach of the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon in India.

Indian media quoting police officials said the false fire alarm on a passenger train led to panic among passengers, resulting in several fatalities in Indian state of Maharashtra. The train was stopped around 5 pm after a passenger pulled the emergency chain due to the false fire alarm, Indian Railways said.

The casualties occurred as passengers jumped from train and were struck by Delhi bound Karnataka Express. It was reported that frenzy among passengers was caused due to hot axle and it led to confusion among passengers. Rescue and paramedics are working to provide medical care to the injured as harrowing pictures and videos showed victims lying on the tracks.

Amid the condolences, Maharashtra CM announced financial assistance of INR half million for each family of deceased, and assured that the state would cover the medical expenses of the injured. Local officials are overseeing the rescue efforts in Jalgaon, with Fadnavis in constant contact with local officials.

The other government officials also mourned the losses and are holding meeting to investigate the incident, emphasizing the immediate medical attention for the injured.