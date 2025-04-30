iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB, 1TB new custom value in Pakistan [May 2025]

KARACHI – The Directorate General of Customs Valuation has approved the inclusion of latest iPhone l6 Apple devices of different variants in latest valuation ruling 1999/2025.

The directorate said it had received a letter from the Collectroate of Customs (Airport) and others for inclusion of the iPhone 16 variants so duty could be collected in light of the customs valuation.

Multiple meetings for the determination of customs values were held and these were attended by the relevant stakeholders. The stakeholders contended that the value of latest model IPhone l6 mobile devises of different variants be included and subsequently values of old models be depreciated accordingly.

The Collectorates of customs has been directed to ensure the implementation of the updated valuation ruling and in case ofany anomaly may be brought to the notice of this Directorate immediately

Customs Value of Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 512 GB, 1TB

The complete Valuation Ruling includes total 187 variants of Apple phones. Here we have gathered details of the two variants of the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The directorate has fixed the custom value of iPhone 16 Pro Max 512 GB at $1,278 (approximately Rs359,501 as of April 30,2025).

Furthermore, it has fixed the custom value of iPhone 16 Pro Max 1 TB at $1,469 (approximately Rs413,229 as of April 30, 2025).

You can find the complete Valuation Ruling 1999/2025 regarding iPhone mobiles below: