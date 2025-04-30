AGL53.6▼ -2.25 (-0.04%)AIRLINK155▼ -5.28 (-0.03%)BOP9.21▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.52▼ -0.29 (-0.04%)DCL9.78▼ -0.45 (-0.04%)DFML36.25▼ -2.27 (-0.06%)DGKC127.2▼ -0.55 (0.00%)FCCL42.7▼ -1.03 (-0.02%)FFL14.5▼ -0.46 (-0.03%)HUBC134.1▼ -3.02 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.25▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)KEL4.02▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM5.08▼ -0.16 (-0.03%)MLCF67.05▼ -1.87 (-0.03%)NBP83.5▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)OGDC202▼ -5.81 (-0.03%)PAEL42.2▼ -1 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.62▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)PPL151.45▼ -5.65 (-0.04%)PRL27.8▼ -0.79 (-0.03%)PTC20.09▼ -0.49 (-0.02%)SEARL82.14▼ -2.45 (-0.03%)TELE6.87▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)TOMCL31.8▼ -2.7 (-0.08%)TPLP8.55▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET18.76▼ -0.75 (-0.04%)TRG64.29▲ 0.45 (0.01%)UNITY25.79▼ -0.4 (-0.02%)WTL1.24▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Shahid Afridi’s tea cup photo in army shirt rattles Indians

Shahid Afridis Tea Cup Photo In Army Shirt Rattles Indians
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – A recent photo of former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi dressed in an army-style shirt and holding a cup of tea has sparked outrage among Indian social media users.

Afridi shared the photo on social platform X with a caption aimed at former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, saying, “Forget winning or losing! Come, Shikhar, let me serve you some tea.” The post was a sarcastic response to Dhawan’s earlier comments.

Earlier, Dhawan had reacted to Afridi’s remarks regarding the Pahalgam incident, tweeting, “We defeated you in Kargil too. How low will you stoop? We are proud of our army.”

Afridi’s witty jab drew angry and inappropriate comments from some Indian fans, which in turn invited widespread criticism from users around the globe.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • PSL 2025, Sports

PSL.X: Points table after Gladiators’ win against Sultans

  • Sports

PCB announces schedule for Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I series

  • PSL 2025, Sports

PSL X: Bangladesh Fast Bowler Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi

  • Sports

Shoaib Akhtar among 16 Pakistanis whose YouTube channel banned in India

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer