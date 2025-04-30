Shahid Afridi’s tea cup photo in army shirt rattles Indians

LAHORE – A recent photo of former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi dressed in an army-style shirt and holding a cup of tea has sparked outrage among Indian social media users.

Afridi shared the photo on social platform X with a caption aimed at former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, saying, “Forget winning or losing! Come, Shikhar, let me serve you some tea.” The post was a sarcastic response to Dhawan’s earlier comments.

Earlier, Dhawan had reacted to Afridi’s remarks regarding the Pahalgam incident, tweeting, “We defeated you in Kargil too. How low will you stoop? We are proud of our army.”

Afridi’s witty jab drew angry and inappropriate comments from some Indian fans, which in turn invited widespread criticism from users around the globe.