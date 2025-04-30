AGL53.7▼ -2.15 (-0.04%)AIRLINK155.6▼ -4.68 (-0.03%)BOP9.14▼ -0.34 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.49▼ -0.32 (-0.04%)DCL9.83▼ -0.4 (-0.04%)DFML35.6▼ -2.92 (-0.08%)DGKC126.81▼ -0.94 (-0.01%)FCCL42.7▼ -1.03 (-0.02%)FFL14.25▼ -0.71 (-0.05%)HUBC133.99▼ -3.13 (-0.02%)HUMNL11.96▼ -0.49 (-0.04%)KEL4.02▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM5.1▼ -0.14 (-0.03%)MLCF67▼ -1.92 (-0.03%)NBP82.5▼ -2.24 (-0.03%)OGDC200.8▼ -7.01 (-0.03%)PAEL41.75▼ -1.45 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.5▼ -0.42 (-0.05%)PPL151.21▼ -5.89 (-0.04%)PRL27.66▼ -0.93 (-0.03%)PTC19.88▼ -0.7 (-0.03%)SEARL81.48▼ -3.11 (-0.04%)TELE6.9▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)TOMCL31.45▼ -3.05 (-0.09%)TPLP8.45▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)TREET18.64▼ -0.87 (-0.04%)TRG63.8▼ -0.04 (0.00%)UNITY25.78▼ -0.41 (-0.02%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Turkish bride donates wedding dowry gold worth $40,000 to Palestinians

ANKARA – A bride from the Turkish province of Batman donated the gold she received at her wedding reception to help the people of Palestine, the international media reported on Wednesday.

The gold was valued at approximately $40,000, which is around Rs11.2 million.

Requesting anonymity, the bride said she wanted her marriage to mark the beginning of a noble cause, aiming to ease the suffering of the oppressed people of Gaza.

She expressed hope that her gesture would inspire others to show compassion and solidarity—especially at a time when the Palestinian people are facing immense hardships due to Israeli aggression.

Earlier in the day, Israeli forces martyred over 60 more Palestinians in the past 24 hours in Gaza.

Meanwhile, a hearing against Israel is underway at the International Court of Justice over the blockade of aid to Gaza. South Africa’s representative stated that by cutting off aid, Israel is committing genocide in front of the entire world.

In addition, Amnesty International, in its annual report, has termed the forced displacement of Palestinians as an act of genocide.

During a UN Security Council meeting, Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized that a two-state solution is essential, and Gaza must be an integral part of a future Palestinian state.

Web Desk Staff

