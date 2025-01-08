Study in Finland: 2025 Masters Scholarships opportunity for Pakistani students

If you are a Pakistani student, who is looking to advance your academics in any of the European nation, it could be your chance to secure Scholarship in Finland – the Nordic nation known for quality education.

The prestigious University of Helsinki is offering Masters Scholarships for students, providing an incredible opportunity to study at best institution in the country. The scholarships cover tuition fees and living expenses, and students will gain access to top tier research in diverse academic environment.

University of Helsinki Scholarships 2025

Helsinki University opened applications for its 2025 scholarship program, available to international students from non-EU nation pursuing Master’s degree starting in autumn 2025.

The scholarship offers 50pc to 100pc tuition fee coverage, along with discounts on student meals, public transport, and Unisport services. It is valid for two years. Those coming from Non-EU/EEA students need to pay tuition fees, making this scholarship an essential financial aid.

The deadline for applications is January 16, 2025, giving students just a few weeks to secure their chance at this valuable scholarship.

Available Subjects

Agri / Environmental Sciences Pure Sciences Social Sciences Applied Sciences and IT Agricultural Sciences Atmospheric Sciences Changing Education Computer Science Agricultural, Environmental and Resource Economics (AGERE) Chemistry and Molecular Sciences Contemporary Societies Life Science Informatics Environmental Change and Global Sustainability Geology and Geophysics Economics Mathematics and Statistics Food Sciences Genetics and Molecular Biosciences English Studies Theoretical and Computational Methods Forest Sciences Materials Research (MATRES) European and Nordic Studies Translational Medicine Integrative Plant Sciences Microbiology and Microbial Biotechnology Global Governance Law Pharmaceutical Research, Development, and Safety Ecology and Evolutionary Biology Neuroscience Global Politics and Communication Geography Particle Physics and Astrophysical Sciences Russian, Eurasian, and Eastern European Studies

Where to Apply?

The aspirants can apply for both admission to Master’s program and the scholarship simultaneously using the same online application form HERE

You can also visit

https://www.helsinki.fi/en/admissions-and-education/apply-bachelors-and-masters-programmes/apply-international-masters-programmes/explore-our-international-masters-programmes

For full details about requisites, please visit official University of Helsinki portal.