Students with more than 65% marks to get laptops: Maryam

Awards scholarships at Sialkot university

Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesay directed the authorities concerned to increase number of Honahar scholarships to 50,000 in next year’s budget.

Maryam Nawaz said this while addressing the meritorious scholarship ceremony at Government College Women’s University, Sialkot.

She said, ”30,000 scholarships are being given to children but they are less, there should be more. Increase meritorious scholarships from 30,000 to 50,000, public money is the trust of people and should be spent on their welfare.”

She said,”Very soon, second and third year students will also get meritorious scholarships.” She underscored, ”All children with more than 65% marks will receive laptops.” She noted,”I have myself selected the best laptops available in the market for you.

Madam Chief Minister said, ”All children are getting scholarships without any discrimination across Punjab.” She added,”I salute the students who continue to work hard despite lack of resources.” She noted, ”I understand the financial difficulties of the parents who educate their children with thsir meagre resources.”

She said, “Do not thank me for getting a scholarship, it is your right and the fruit of your hard work.”

Maryam said, ”I can swear that I have not made even a single appointment as Chief Minister based on any body’s recommendation.”

She added, ”Honahar Scholarship is the first and biggest scholarship program in the history of Pakistan.”

She added, ”I like when you call me mother. It is the duty of a mother to create paths of development for her children.”

The Chief Minister said,”All these daughters are our pride, all the topper girls here have proved that girls are not behind in any field.”

She made a student sit on her seat, and thanked Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Provincial Secretary Higher Education Dr Farrukh Naveed and his entire team for making the Honahar Scholarship Program a success.