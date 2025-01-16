Govt cuts tariff on charging stations by 44%: Leghari

Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari on Wednesday said that the Power Division has slashed 44% power tariff for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and now they will get power at Rs39.70 per unit from the current Rs71 per unit.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that regulations related to electric vehicle charging stations will also be implemented and registration and business will be allowed within 15 days.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a special concessional electricity rate was announced for electric vehicle charging stations. Along with this, regulations related to the establishment of the first electric vehicle charging stations and battery replacement points in the history of the country have also been implemented, he said. These regulations, the minister mentioned, have been implemented under the National Energy Conservation Authority, an institution of the Power Division, for which a regular gazette notification has also been issued.

The circular debt decreased to Rs12 billion, reaching Rs2,381 billion for the period from July to November 2024 as the debt was Rs2,393 billion on June 30, 2024, Leghari said.