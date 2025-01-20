Stricter Dress Code at Karachi University divides students

KARACHI – Several Pakistani institutions are moving toward proper dress code for students and staffers, in bid to enforce discipline, and prepare students for the future by familiarizing them with workplace dress expectations.

The latest to jump on the bandwagon is University of Karachi which enforced new dress code policy to promote modesty and maintaining respect for academic environment.

A notification issued by Karachi Univsersity’s student adviser imposed new restrictions on student dressing and from now onwards, there will be ban on sleeveless, tight-fitting, and see-through attires, especially for females. KU policy restricts shorts, revealing outfits, casual flip-flops, and clothing with offensive graphics or language, urging students to maintain a clean and respectful appearance on campus.

The announcement garnered mixed reactions among students and social media users as supporters of dress code argue that it fosters discipline and promotes a more respectful atmosphere in educational settings.

Meanwhile, several students raised voice against what they called an violation of personal freedom, with some suggesting it reflects outdated cultural values and disproportionately targets women’s clothing choices. Some parents and students also voiced their support for the dress code, stressing the importance of decorum in varsity.