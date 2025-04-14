Pakistani lover spills beans on Romance Saga with American woman Onijah Robinson

KARACHI – Nadal Ahmed Memon, young lover of American national Onijah Robinson, revealed the truth about the Karachi drama that remained all over the internet.

The whole episode remained in news during Onijah’s stay in Pakistan, and now the boy made a shocking revelation about the unusual love story. After months of speculation and public claims about her failed romance, Nadal finally stepped forward to share his side of the story.

In an interview with YouTuber, Pakistani boy explained that he first interacted with Onijah while working in a call center. The two formed a connection over the time and Onijah decided to visit South Asian nation.

According to Nadal, a 32-year-old American national stayed in Karachi for nearly three months, and initially, things seemed to go smoothly. He and his family met with Aunija on several occasions, went shopping together, and spent time with her. Nadal termed their interactions as friendly and casual, mentioning that Aunija even spent time with his mother and sisters, further implying that there was no malice in their relationship.

As time passed, things started to change. Nadal and his family started to distance themselves from Aunija, and he gave a candid explanation for the shift. He claimed that Aunija’s real-life persona did not align with the image she portrayed on her social media platforms.

Nadal was of view that Robinson was a different person when they met her physically which caused him and his family to reconsider their ongoing involvement with her. He also turned down reports of abandoning online lover, saying Pakistani media sensationalized the story, creating a narrative that simply wasn’t true.

Like other couples go through ups and downs, we were two people who liked each other, and like any relationship, there were some moments of uncertainty. Despite media chaos, Nadal remains hopeful about future prospects, revealing that both he and Aunija are planning to work together on a few projects in the future. He also hinted that they might appear together again soon, leaving room for further developments.

This is the first time that Nadal Ahmed publicly addressed controversy, offering insight into what really happened between him and Onijah. His version stands in stark contrast to the public narrative pushed by American nation, who claimed that Nadal and his family had rejected her upon her arrival in Karachi.