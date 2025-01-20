Iran’s top general Bagheri visits GHQ for key talks with Pak Army Chief on defense cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Bagheri discussed regional security with Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on Monday.

During the meeting at the General Headquarters (GHQ), both sides shed light on regional security challenges and the prospects for enhancing defense cooperation between the two countries.

Upon his arrival at Army Headquarters, Major General Bagheri laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada, honoring the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs. He was welcomed with a guard of honor by a contingent of the Pakistan Army.

Earlier today, Iranian military chief met with President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The two discussed important matters related to bilateral relations, with a particular focus on strengthening trade and economic ties for mutual benefit. Both leaders also highlighted the shared threat of terrorism and emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to address this issue.

Major General Bagheri, leading a high-ranking Iranian military delegation, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday at the invitation of COAS General Asim Munir. In his remarks, Bagheri noted the strategic significance of Iran and Pakistan as two key nations in the sensitive regions of West and South Asia, stressing the importance of strengthening military and security relations between the neighboring countries.

Iranian CGS also expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s stance on regional issues such as Gaza and Lebanon, underscoring the deepening ties between the two nations.