Thailand, Myanmar earthquake March 2025: Death toll hits above 1,000

BANGKOK – Death toll in deadly earthquake in Myanmar has reached above 1,000 as rescue operations are underway in the Southeast Asian country for those who are struck under the rubble.

The military government in Myanmar confirmed that 1,002 people have lost their lives in the powerful quake, a massive increase from initial 144 deaths reported on Friday by state media of the country.

At least nine people were killed in Thailand after an under construction building collapsed in Bangkok due to the 7.7 magnitude quake, which rattled several other skyscrapers.

Reports said 30 people are still trapped under debris as efforts are underway to rescue them.

“Search and rescue operations are currently being carried out in the affected areas,” the Myanmar junta said in a statement on state media on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Chinese rescue team arrived in Myanmar’s commercial capital of Yangon to assist in the rescue operations.

Russia, India, Malaysia and Singapore have also dispatched planes carrying relief goods to Myanmar.

South Korea announced providing an initial $2 million in humanitarian aid to Myanmar through international organisations.

Our Correspondent

