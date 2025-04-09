Punjab heatwave alert 2025: Hours to avoid direct sunlight

LAHORE – The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert regarding the heatwave in April 2025 due to above normal temperatures.

The alert issued by the provincial authority stated the temperature is expected to remain and persist 4 to 7 Celsius degrees above normal in Central/South Punjab.

PDMA said the plains and southern districts of Punjab may experience intense heat during the ongoing month of April 2025.

Amid the heatwave alert, Senior Minister of Punjab, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has issued some advices for public in order to keep them save from the effects of the rising temperatures.

Hours to Avoid Sunlight Amid Heatwave

Aurangzeb, in a statement issued, urged the public not to go outside unnecessarily, especially between 11 am and 4 pm. She advised people to drink plenty of water and take special care of the elderly and children.

During the heatwave, it is essential to avoid direct sunlight between 11 AM and 4 PM. She recommended carrying a water bottle while traveling, adding that an umbrella or hat should be used to avoid the heatwave.

She added that laborers should work in shaded areas during the daytime. Educational institutions were asked to issue instructions to students on how to stay safe from the heat and limit the assembly time.

The government has also instructed the Health Department to set up heatstroke desks in hospitals and keep the medical staff on alert.