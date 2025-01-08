AGL37.11▼ -0.99 (-0.03%)AIRLINK212.82▲ 3.27 (0.02%)BOP10.25▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)CNERGY7▼ -0.35 (-0.05%)DCL8.74▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML38.69▼ -2.14 (-0.05%)DGKC97.45▼ -2.32 (-0.02%)FCCL33.47▼ -0.92 (-0.03%)FFL17.64▼ -0.41 (-0.02%)HUBC129.11▼ -3.38 (-0.03%)HUMNL13.86▼ -0.28 (-0.02%)KEL4.86▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)KOSM6.93▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)MLCF43.63▼ -1.57 (-0.03%)NBP61.39▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)OGDC212.95▼ -5.43 (-0.02%)PAEL41.17▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.63▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL183.03▼ -6 (-0.03%)PRL39.63▼ -2.7 (-0.06%)PTC24.73▼ -0.44 (-0.02%)SEARL98.01▼ -5.95 (-0.06%)TELE9▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)TOMCL35.19▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)TPLP12.4▼ -0.7 (-0.05%)TREET23.62▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TRG65.68▼ -3.5 (-0.05%)UNITY33.98▼ -0.84 (-0.02%)WTL1.79▲ 0.08 (0.05%)

Sindh youth to get E-Taxis on Easy Installments under new govt initiative

Sindh Youth To Get E Taxis On Easy Installments Under New Govt Initiative
KARACHI – The government of Sindh decided to roll out EV Taxi program to boost employment opportunities for youth, as it could be a profitable business, offering lower operating costs and appealing to eco-conscious consumers.

PPP-led provincial government aims to provide decent livelihoods to resident of the country’s financial hub, besides reducing carbon footprint in the region. The initiative will allow young individuals to earn independently, Senior Provincial Minister for Transport Sharjeel Memon said.

In a recent meeting with officials from a Karachi-based EV taxi assembly company, PPP leader was briefed on the environmental benefits of Electric vehicles as he stressed introduction of electric taxis aligns with the provincial government’s commitment to a greener, more sustainable Sindh.

Sindh EV Taxis

The provincial government is working closely with banks and financial institutions to develop flexible repayment models for the project, allowing unemployed individuals to gradually own their own EV taxis through easy repayment options.

Memon highlighted that initiative not only addresses unemployment but also supports broader goal of environmental conservation by offering eco-friendly transport solutions. As per available information, the project aimed to launch in coming months, with the first batch of EV taxis aimed at providing a reliable and affordable transportation.

Residents of port city praised the project as it will create new job opportunities for young skilled drivers and promote economic development in the region.

Punjab plans e-taxi service

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

