Central Secretary Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Spokesperson Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that Sialkot would be made stronghold of the IPP. Talking to former MPA Tahir Mehmood Hundli and former provincial minister Chaudhry Muhammed Akhaq here at IPP Secretariat, she appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan to play an effective role regarding delimitation in the city. She expressed concern over abolishing a seat in the provincial assembly in Sialkot and said that the current constituencies did not provide adequate public representation so the Election Commission should take notice in this regard.

The three leaders expressed their determination to make Sialkot a stronghold of the IPP, and said that by uniting and mobilizing the youth under the leadership of IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan, could materialize the dream of development and progress of the country.—APP