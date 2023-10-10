PTI central leader Asad Qaiser has said he believes the PTI’s difficult time will come to end soon, says in media reports. In an interview with a private TV channel, former speaker National Assembly called for mutual respect despite political differences. He praised Muhammad Ali Durrani’s effort and said, “What he is saying is our party narrative, we don’t want any confrontation with institutions”.

“We have talked with the PTI chairman, he doesn’t want clash with anyone. Firstly, our committees decide for talks, which was later endorsed by the party chairman,” Qaiser said. “What I am talking is on the mandate delegated by the chairman,” PTI leader said. “I believe, the PTI’s difficult time will come to end soon,” he said.

“Keep Pakistan, the democracy and the military away from all disputes,” AsadQaiser, who has been head of the PTI’s political committee, urged.