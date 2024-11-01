Shoaib Malik faces backlash over son’s birthday celebration

DUBAI – Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is facing significant criticism on social media after posting photos from his son Azhaan Malik’s recent birthday celebration.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, Malik’s former wife, had previously celebrated Azhaan’s sixth birthday with much enthusiasm, sharing photos that went viral on social media.

Recently, Malik joined his son in Dubai and shared images from Azhaan’s birthday on his social media accounts, showing him cutting the birthday cake.

However, social media users noted that Azhaan did not appear particularly happy in the photos with his father, prompting criticism towards Malik.

In the comments, social media users expressed support for Sania Mirza while showing resentment toward Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed.

Many accused Malik of betraying his former wife by allegedly having an affair with an actress, which they claim broke his family and left Azhaan uncomfortable with his father.

To recap, Shoaib Malik married Sania Mirza in 2010, and they welcomed their son, Azhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.

However, in 2023, Malik and Mirza separated, and Malik later married actress Sana Javed earlier this year.

Following her separation from Malik, Sania Mirza resides in Dubai with Azhaan, who lives with her.