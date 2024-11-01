Pm Leaves For Home After Concluding Two Day Visit To Qatar

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left for home after concluding his two-day visit to Qatar.

The Prime Minister was bid farewell at Doha International Airport by Qatar’s Minister of State for Mediation Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Pakistani Ambassador to Qatar and other diplomatic staff.

During his two-day visit, the Prime Minister held meetings with the Emir of Qatar and the Prime Minister of Qatar. He also inaugurated the exhibition “MANZAR” at the Qatar Museum to promote Pakistani art and culture.

A delegation of Qatar Businessmen Association also called on the Prime Minister during the visit.