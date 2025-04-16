China always stands with Pakistan in difficult times, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said China is Pakistan’s one of the most sincere friend who always stood with Pakistan in difficult times.

Without support from China, he said Pakistan’s recent programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was not possible.

The premier expressed the views while addressing a ceremony organised in connection with the PM’s initiative for capacity building of 1000 agriculture graduates in China.

Calling agriculture a backbone of the country, he said strengthening this sector would help ensure food security, boost exports, and improve livelihoods for millions of farmers

PM Shehbaz said the young graduates will receive modern agricultural training in China, adding that they will play a role in boosting yields and tackling climate related challenges on their return.

The prime minister thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for supporting this training program for Pakistani agri graduates.

“Our outstanding and talented graduates through their hard work and conduct will not only enhance Pakistan’s image in China but around the globe,” he said.

Sharhif said the first batch of 300 agri graduates has been selected on merit. He said graduates from all the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have been made part of this training programme. He assured that the remaining seven hundred graduates will also be selected on merit.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong said he was much inspired by the Pakistan government’s performance in last one year during which the country’s macroeconomic indicators had improved significantly.

He said the Chinese government stood ready to cooperate with Pakistan in promoting bilateral relations especially in agriculture sector.

He emphasized that President Xi always attached great importance to their relationship with the neighboring countries.

Under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said China had made a direct investment of around US$35.4 billion, reflecting the strong relationship between the two countries.