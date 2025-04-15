Radisson Blu Murree presents cricket showdown: Anchors XI Vs Islamabad Club Legends

In a spectacular celebration of sportsmanship and unity, Radisson Blu Murree proudly hosted a thrilling cricket match between Anchors XI and Islamabad Club Legends last Friday at the scenic G-8 Diamond Ground, Islamabad.

The event was a vibrant mix of competition and camaraderie, drawing attention from cricket enthusiasts and media alike.

Gracing the event as Chief Guest was Chairman J7 Group, Mr.Maqbool Hussain, who praised the initiative for bringing together professionals from different fields on one pitch to celebrate the spirit of the game.

The Anchors XI team featured well-known faces from Pakistan’s media landscape including Hamid Mir, Syed Asim Raza, and Syed Sammer Abbas, who showcased their cricketing flair off the screen, winning applause from the crowd with their performance and sportsmanship.

Mr.Raiz Mahar, Director of Radisson Blu Murree, played host and expressed his delight over the successful execution of the event.

“Cricket has a unique way of uniting people,” he said.

“This match symbolized teamwork, passion, and the Radisson Blu commitment to creating memorable experiences beyond hospitality.”

Mr.Faisal ZahidMalik, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer also participated in the event.

The match was packed with energy — boundaries, wickets, and thrilling moments kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Both teams displayed exceptional talent and sportsmanlike conduct, making it a memorable day for everyone involved.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony and words of appreciation for all participants.

It wasn’t just about runs and wickets — it was a testament to the power of collaboration, healthy competition, and community engagement.