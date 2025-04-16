Change LESCO electricity meter owner name online [Complete Process]

LAHORE – When you buy a home or shop, it is mandatory to get the name of owner on electricity bills changed timely in order to avoid any trouble in future.

If the owner name is not changed, you can face trouble while applying for reconnection after the supply is disconnected due to non-payment of bill or any other reason.

Furthermore, the government can impose income tax if the old owner is not in the active taxpayer list. And most importantly, name of owner on the electricity or any other utility bill can serve as a proof of the ownership of the property.

To avoid such problems, the new buyer should ensure that the electricity connection ownership name is changed on the bill.

Change Electricity Connection Name Online

The government has launched an online portal that enables users to apply for the name change for electricity connection online. Following are the steps for changing connection name:

Visit https://enc.com.pk/

Select Application Type such as “Change of Name”

Add applicant’s particulars such as reference number, CNIC, mobile phone number, current name and new name.

Attach relevant documents such as Attested CNIC Copy of Applicant, Applicant Electricity Bill Copy and Proof of Ownership.

After adding the details, click the submit button to file the application.