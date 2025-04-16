Islamabad High Court orders recovery of four missing Afghan brothers within two weeks

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday ordered the recovery of four missing Afghan brothers within two weeks.

Justice Muhammad Asif of the Islamabad High Court heard the petition regarding the recovery of the four Afghan brothers who have been missing from the federal capital since January 2024.

During the hearing, the DIGs of Lahore and Islamabad as well as the RPO of Rawalpindi appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, the court called Gul Seema, the Afghan mother, to the rostrum and spoke to her in Pashto, later translating her words for everyone present in the courtroom.

Justice Muhammad Asif remarked that the mother of the missing brothers said she had been visiting the High Court since August. “If her sons have died, then tell her,” he said.

During the hearing, the DIG Islamabad requested the court for more time to recover the missing sons. At this, the petitioner said, “This case has been ongoing in the High Court for eight months, and yet the reports keep saying the individuals have not been found.”

The court asked, “Was the IGP summoned? Why didn’t he appear?” the counsel could not give any satisfactory answer and said that the DIG, RPO and other officers are present. He also asked the court to allow time to submit another report.

Justice Muhammad Asif responded, “How much more time do you need? There’s no benefit in giving more time — we want the individuals recovered. We are giving you two weeks. Inform us of the results.”

The court then granted Islamabad and Punjab police two weeks to ensure the recovery of the missing individuals.