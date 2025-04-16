AGL65.97▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)AIRLINK180▼ -0.36 (0.00%)BOP11.12▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY8.61▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL10.13▲ 0.21 (0.02%)DFML44.05▼ -0.18 (0.00%)DGKC125.49▼ -0.23 (0.00%)FCCL45.83▼ -0.13 (0.00%)FFL16.1▲ 0.29 (0.02%)HUBC141.9▼ -0.57 (0.00%)HUMNL13▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.5▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.88▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF61.9▲ 0 (0.00%)NBP80.77▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.89▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)PAEL46.44▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.72▲ 0.1 (0.01%)PPL171.84▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)PRL35.85▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.13▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)SEARL95.51▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)TELE7.5▲ 0.12 (0.02%)TOMCL33.95▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TPLP10.25▲ 0.17 (0.02%)TREET21.3▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)TRG67.3▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)UNITY27.96▲ 0.01 (0.00%)WTL1.34▲ 0 (0.00%)

Islamabad High Court orders recovery of four missing Afghan brothers within two weeks

Case Transfer Without Due Process Could Be Criminal Contempt Ihc Judge On Imran Khan Meeting Case
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday ordered the recovery of four missing Afghan brothers within two weeks.

Justice Muhammad Asif of the Islamabad High Court heard the petition regarding the recovery of the four Afghan brothers who have been missing from the federal capital since January 2024.

During the hearing, the DIGs of Lahore and Islamabad as well as the RPO of Rawalpindi appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, the court called Gul Seema, the Afghan mother, to the rostrum and spoke to her in Pashto, later translating her words for everyone present in the courtroom.

Missing Afghan Brothers Case: “Those whose loved ones are missing die every moment — how long will this continue?” asks IHC

Justice Muhammad Asif remarked that the mother of the missing brothers said she had been visiting the High Court since August. “If her sons have died, then tell her,” he said.

During the hearing, the DIG Islamabad requested the court for more time to recover the missing sons. At this, the petitioner said, “This case has been ongoing in the High Court for eight months, and yet the reports keep saying the individuals have not been found.”

The court asked, “Was the IGP summoned? Why didn’t he appear?”  the counsel could not give any satisfactory answer and said that the DIG, RPO and other officers are present. He also asked the court to allow time to submit another report.

Justice Muhammad Asif responded, “How much more time do you need? There’s no benefit in giving more time — we want the individuals recovered. We are giving you two weeks. Inform us of the results.”

The court then granted Islamabad and Punjab police two weeks to ensure the recovery of the missing individuals.

Punjab, Islamabad police chiefs summoned in four missing Afghan brothers’ case

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Change LESCO electricity meter owner name online [Complete Process]

  • Pakistan

NEPRA approves major cut in Electric Vehicles charging stations across Pakistan

  • Pakistan

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi takes oath as SC judge

  • Pakistan

BISE Lahore Inter Part 1 & 2 roll number slips 2025 issued: How to download

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer