Pakistan beat UAE by 13 runs in Hong Kong Sixes Tournament

HONG KONG – Pakistan beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 13 runs in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament at Mong Kok on Friday.

Men in Green made 128 runs without losing any wicket in the allocated six overs. Muhammad Akhlaq was the highest scorer for the side with unbeaten 52. Asif Ali scored 50 runs.

In reply, the UAE made 115/5 in the allocated overs. Muhammad Zuhaib made 53 runs. Asif Ali and Aamer Yamin bagged two wickets each.

Later, Pakistan beat arch-rivals India by six wickets to record second win of the day. India scored 119/2 as Bharat Chipli was the top scorer with 53 runs. Skipper Robin Uthapaa made 31. Skipper Faheem Ashraf grabbed two wickets.

In reply, Pakistan crossed the finish line without losing any wicket in five over. Asif Ali was retired after scoring 55 runs. Muhammad Akhlaq made unbeaten 40 while Faheem Ashraf remained not out on 22.

Asif Ali was named player of the match in both fixtures.