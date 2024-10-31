Toyota Corolla 1.6 five years installment in Pakistan [Meezan Bank]

LAHORE – Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 comes with a blend of strong performance, impressive looks and spaciousness in Pakistan. The features make it one of the top choice in the south Asian country.

It has a stylish new exterior that delivers a wider front stance. The bold new styling focuses on prestige to create a captivating new look.

A 3-dimensional floating interior with soft-touch padding creates a luxuriously spacious, ergonomic, and prestigious environment ensuring a lavish and peaceful driving experience to every destination.

The state-of-the-art Corolla Altis X Dual VVT-i engine with Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS) is designed to maximize performance, power, durability, and user experience. The engine in Corolla Altis X Grande provides you with an exhilarating 138 HP and 173 Nm of torque.

The SRS (Supplemental Restraint System) airbags inflate when the vehicle is subjected to certain types of severe impacts that may cause significant injury to the occupants.

Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 Prices in Pakistan

The price of the manual variant of Toyota Corolla stands at Rs5,969,000 in Pakistan while the ex-factory price of 1.6 CVT-i stands at Rs6,559,000.

Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 MT Installment Plan

Meezan Bank offers easy five years installment plan for Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 MT in Pakistan. The plan has calculated with 30% security deposit and 5% residual value.

Under the plan, the customer will deposit Rs1,790,700 in wake of upfront amount, which also includes Rs3,100 processing fee. However, per month installment will be Rs120,639 for 60 months.

Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 CVT-i Installment Plan

Under the five-year installment plan for Corolla Altis X 1.6 CVT-i, the customer will deposit Rs1,970,800 in wake of upfront amount, which also includes Rs3,100 processing fee. However, per month installment will be Rs131,990 for 60 months.