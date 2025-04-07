Nine terrorists including ring leader killed in DI Khan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed nine terrorists during an operation in area Takwara, Dera Ismail Khan, said military’s media wing on Monday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on night between 6 and 7 April on report presence of terrorists.

During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, nine including high value target, ring leader Shireen were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij.

Terrorist ring leader “Shireen was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies due to his involvement in numerous terrorist activities, and besides being involved in target killing of numerous innocent civilians, was also responsible for Shahadat of Captain Hasnain Akhtar, Shaheed on 20 March 2025,” read official statement.

Today’s operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the main perpetrator to justice, it said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” ISPR said.

A day earlier, security forces successfully foiled an infiltration attempt on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan, killing eight terrorists.

Eight terrorists were killed, and four others were injured following an intense exchange of fire in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan on the night of April 5-6, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement issued on Sunday.

“On the night between April 5 and 6, movement of a group of khwarij, trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District,” reads the statement.

Pakistani troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. “After an intense exchange of fire, eight Khwarij were sent to hell, while four Khwarij got injured,” the statement further reads.

The military urged the interim Afghan government to live up to its promise of stopping militants from crossing into Pakistan.