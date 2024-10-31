CNG stations to remain closed in December, January

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to close CNG stations across the country under gas load management during the two months of winter season.

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum has made this decision for winter gas load management. Under the plan, the CNG stations will be shut down throughout the country in December and January.

Officials have stated that during these two months, gas supply will also be halted for industries that generate electricity using gas.

This decision has been made to ensure continuous gas supply to residential consumers during the winter season.

As a result, industries in all four provinces that generate electricity using gas or have captive power stations installed in their factories will not receive gas supply from December 2024 to January 2025.

Officials said these industries will have to rely on electricity from power companies.

Sui Northern Gas Company Limited has been instructed to issue orders to keep CNG stations closed from December 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025, and to disconnect their gas connections.