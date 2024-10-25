Shaheen Afridi shares glimpse of his newborn son Aliyar with fans

KARACHI – Pakistan’s renowned fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi delighted his fans by sharing the first glimpse of his newborn son Aliyar along with a heartfelt caption.

The image, posted on Shaheen’s official Instagram, captures the baby resting in his father’s arms as Shaheen gazes lovingly at him. While the full face of baby Aliyar is not visible, the glimpse of his side profile was enough to warm the hearts of fans, who flooded the comments with well wishes.

In the photo, Shaheen is dressed in a simple black shirt, while his son sports an adorable floral outfit and a white beanie. The post’s caption, “At peace” accompanied by a red heart emoji, resonated with followers, sparking joy and congratulations for the family.

Shaheen and his wife, Ansha Afridi, welcomed their first child earlier in August. This momentous occasion also marked Ansha’s father, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, stepping into the role of grandfather.

The couple tied the knot in February 2023, with their nikah taking place at a local mosque in Karachi, attended by close family members. They later celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in September at a local hall in Karachi, followed by a valima reception in Islamabad.

Currently, Shaheen is one of four players rested by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the second and third Test matches against England.

Former captain Babar Azam, Shaheen, pacer Naseem Shah, and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed are on rest these days in the larger interest of national cricket.