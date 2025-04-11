AGL69.25▼ -0.97 (-0.01%)AIRLINK171.65▼ -1.5 (-0.01%)BOP10.59▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.38▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL8.63▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML43.77▲ 0.43 (0.01%)DGKC127.26▼ -3.64 (-0.03%)FCCL46.4▼ -0.85 (-0.02%)FFL15.41▼ -0.01 (0.00%)HUBC137.5▼ -1.41 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.85▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.48▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM5.38▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)MLCF61.6▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)NBP78.69▼ -0.56 (-0.01%)OGDC214.35▼ -0.4 (0.00%)PAEL46.54▲ 1.68 (0.04%)PIBTL10.65▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL171.75▼ -2.12 (-0.01%)PRL36.21▼ -0.01 (0.00%)PTC23.49▼ -0.07 (0.00%)SEARL98.68▲ 3.37 (0.04%)TELE7.22▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL33.2▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)TPLP10.23▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TREET21.65▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TRG64.2▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)UNITY26.55▼ -0.12 (0.00%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

PCB joins hands with WALEE for Urdu commentary in PSL X

Psl Season 10 Draft Likely To Be Held In Lahore Or Karachi
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its official digital rights holder WALEE have partnered to deliver Urdu commentary to the fans streaming the HBL PSL X from 11 April to 18 May.

Earlier, on Saturday, 5 April the PCB had announced the introduction of full-match Urdu commentary in HBL PSL X live broadcast as well.

WALEE will be streaming the matches on Begin and additionally WALEE has also sub-licensed four streaming platforms – Tamasha, MYCO, Daraz and Tapmad for the HBL PSL X streaming in Pakistan.

In a groundbreaking development the PCB and WALEE have also decided to make full-match Urdu commentary available on these streaming platforms as well, which are expected to reach a combined audience of over 75 million users across Pakistan.

WALEE Chief Executive Officer Ahsan Tahir: “This is more than just a feature — it’s a moment of national pride, a celebration of our national language, and a step towards truly inclusive cricket for every corner of the country.”

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer: “The HBL PSL X is all set to enthuse the fans across the country with the availability of full-match Urdu commentary on official broadcast as well as the live-streaming platforms.

“We are thankful to WALEE and their sub-licensed streaming partners for joining hands with the PCB to extend the reach and impact of the HBL PSL throughout the country to millions of our fans.”

Staff Report

