Several dead as passenger plane collides with US Army helicopter near Reagan airport

Several Dead As Passenger Plane Collides With Us Army Helicopter Near Reagan Airport
WASHINGTON – A passenger plane of the American Airlines and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed into a river after a midair collision near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night.

American media reports said multiple bodies had been pulled from the Potomac River while rescue and search operation is still underway in the area.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas in a message on social media said there are fatalities in the incident, adding that he did not confirm how many lost have lost the lives.

Report said the American Airlines jet was carrying 60 passengers, along with two pilots and two crew members, while there were three soldiers in the helicopter.

It is the first fatal passenger airplane accident in the US since February 2009.

NBC reported that four people had been rescued alive from the Potomac River.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said the regional passenger plane collided midair with the helicopter while it was approaching to Reagan for landing.

The Flight 5342 had departed from Wichita, Kansas, according to the FAA.

“Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts,” the American Airlines said in an official statement.

Authorities have closed the Reagan Washington National Airport temporarily.

Our Correspondent

