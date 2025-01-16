Lahore, Punjab weather; fog likely in plains, light rain in upper parts

LAHORE – Cold and dry weather will continue to prevail in Lahore and most parts of Punjab on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday.

Very cold/cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle and snowfall is likely in Murree and Galliyat. Moderate to dense fog will persist in Lahore and plains.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave will likely affect upper and western parts of the country from tomorrow evening/night.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather will likely prevail in Lahore and most parts of Punjab on Friday night and the next two days. Very cold/cloudy weather with drizzle/light snow may occur in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings.

Moderate to dense fog will likely persist in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Vehari, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 07-09°C on Friday and 08-10°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Moderate to dense fog prevailed in plains. Light rain occurred in Murree and Galliyat.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab where the temperature dropped to the freezing point (0°C). Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 07°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 86 per cent.