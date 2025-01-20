School Teaching Interns in Punjab: Who can apply in 2025? Full details

LAHORE – The government of Punjab is seeking School Teaching Interns (STIs) for the region of 127 million, offering opportunity for aspiring tutors to gain first-hand teaching experience and contribute to shaping future of government schools.

Interns will be assigned different classes, as they will be working alongside experienced educators. The position offers stipend up to Rs45000 for the services. Those who recently graduated in Education or similar fields are encouraged to apply, with a passion for teaching and strong communication skills being key requirements.

These positions are for a 9-month period as more than 12 thousand STIs will be recruited across Punjab, with the exception that no intern will be assigned to evening schools or administrative roles.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be from the district in which they are applying and must hold Masters degree along with professional teaching qualification, or BA/Bsc/Bcom and professional teaching qualification for positions.

The applicants will get Rs38,000-45,000 stipend depending on grade level they teach. Primary STI interns will receive Rs38,000, middle school interns Rs40,000, and those at high or higher secondary schools will receive Rs45,000.

District Education Officers, Assistant Education Officers, School heads, and councils will pick the candidates. Merit lists will be displayed at deputy DEOs’ offices, shared on an online portal, and posted on school notice boards.

You can apply through a designated portal within their district.