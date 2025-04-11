Bank statement requirement for Austria Schengen visa for Pakistanis in April 2025

ISLAMABAD – Austria, a European country, offers a variety of attractions for all interest, making it a popular tourist destination in the world.

Citizens of most of the countries, including Pakistan, are required to obtain Type C Schengen visa in order to travel to Austria as a tourist.

A Schengen visa only allows foreign nationals to visit Austria and the other Schengen countries for up to 90 days.

In Pakistan, the Austrian Embassy has outsourced the visa application and the return of the passports to the external service provider VFS. It means Pakistani nationals need to submit their visa applications through VFS.

Austria Visa Fees in Pakistan

The Schengen visa fee for Pakistanis stand at Rs15,040 while the VFS separately charges Rs7,520 in wake of service fee from the applicants.

Required Documents

The applicants are required to submit all the following documents while applying for the visa:

Bank Statement for Austria Visit Visa

One of the key requirements for Austria Schenge visa is providing a proof that the applicant has sufficient funds for his/her stay in the European country as a tourist.

Applicant is required to submit account Statements (current account, savings account, etc.) for the last 6 months (incl. bank address and phone number) along with the visa application.

There is no fixed minimum amount for daily expenses but it is recommended that a visitor should have at least 100 to 120 euros per day.

If you are planning to stay in Austria for 60 days, you may required around 7,200 euros. As of April 11, the exchange rate for euro in Pakistan’s open market stands at Rs307.4, means you will require around Rs2.3 million for 60 days stay in Austia as a tourist.