Weather update; spell of rainfall starts in Lahore, other cities of Punjab

LAHORE – Following an intense heatwave in Punjab, a spell of rainfall has started which has brought much relief and uplifted the mood of the citizens in Lahore and other cities of the province.

The rain started as clouds carrying westerly winds entered Lahore and other parts of Punjab. The hailstorms during the showers further cooled down the temperature, and made the weather pleasant.

The provincial capital Lahore, along with the rest of Punjab, had been experiencing extreme heat in recent days as the temperatures soared up to 40°C. The dry conditions made the heat feel even more intense than usual.

As soon as the westerly wind system reached Lahore and several other districts of Punjab, the rainfall began in various areas. In Lahore, intermittent showers have been ongoing since early morning. Rain and hail in some places have significantly reduced the intensity of the heat, offering a welcome respite for the public.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Lahore is expected to be around 26°C, while the maximum may reach up to 29°C. Meanwhile, on the instructions of the MD of WASA, staff and officers have been mobilized to ensure proper drainage so that citizens do not face any inconvenience.

The Met Office further stated that this rain-producing system is expected to exit Pakistan by tonight, after which pleasant weather will continue from tomorrow.

According to PDMA Punjab, rainfall has been recorded in Lahore as well as in several districts including Chakwal, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Joharabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang. This has led to a significant reduction in heat and the intensity of the ongoing heatwave.