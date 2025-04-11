Security forces kill two Khawarij in Timergara area of Lower Dir

RAWALPINDI – Two Khawarij including a high value target kharji Hafeezullah alias Kochwan were killed by security forces during an intelligence based operation by security forces in Timergara area of Lower Dir.

Kharji Hafeezullah alias Kochwan was involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians. He was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies and government had fixed head money of ten million rupees on him.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji in the area.

The ISPR in its statement reaffirmed determination of security forces to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

On April 6, Security forces successfully foiled an infiltration attempt on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan, killing eight terrorists.

Eight terrorists were killed, and four others were injured following an intense exchange of fire in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan on the night of April 5-6, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement issued on Sunday.

“On the night between April 5 and 6, movement of a group of khwarij, trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District,” reads the statement.

Pakistani troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. “After an intense exchange of fire, eight Khwarij were sent to hell, while four Khwarij got injured,” the statement further reads.

The military urged the interim Afghan government to live up to its promise of stopping militants from crossing into Pakistan.

The interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

The forces conducted a sanitization operation to eliminate any other militants in the area.