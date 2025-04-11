10-year old house maid dies of landlord’s alleged torture in Punjab’s Jhang

JHANG – A 10-year old [illegal] maid died after a landlord allegedly tortured her and threw her body into a canal in Jhang district of Punjab, the local police said on Friday.

The police said that the landlord was booked over charges of abducting the domestic worker, with the Waryam Police Station.

“The suspect has been booked with Waryam Police Station on March 14,” said the police.

On April 19, the police arrested the suspect and started investigation.

During the interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed to murdering the 10-year-old girl who worked at his home.

The police stated that the suspect admitted to killing the girl and disposing of her body in the canal. He confessed to beating the girl with sticks for allegedly making a mess in the house, which led to her death due to the severe torture.

Police further said that the suspect’s mother and brother were also taken into custody while the efforts are underway to recover the girl’s body from the canal.

A few days ago, a disturbing incident of gang rape was reported from Faisalabad where eight men sexually assaulted 15-year-old house maid in Malikpura.

The incident, reportedly unfolded over five days, sent ripples of anger through Pakistan. According to police reports, the assault occurred after victim was handed over to a woman for domestic work in Nawab Colony in February.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the victim’s mother conveyed that woman subsequently turned her daughter over to group of men who sexually assaulted her repeatedly from March 3 to March 8.

The horrifying details emerged when the mother visited her daughter on March 9 and the victim narrated horror story. The child disclosed that not only was she raped, but the attackers filmed her , threatening to use the footage to blackmail her.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson confirmed that the main accused has already been apprehended, and a manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects. Local activists and residents demanded justice, emphasizing the need for stronger protections for women and children to prevent such incidents.