Major announcement about jobs in Dubai for Pakistani youth

KARACHI – The Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Karachi has hinted at offering employment in Dubai to students upon completion of IT courses being conducted at the Sindh Governor House.

The UAE diplomat dropped the hint while addressing an event organised after the 10-month free IT courses at the Governor House concluded.

It has become a vision of the Sindh Governor Kamran Tessor to make the province a global hub for IT.

These modern IT courses have started creating new avenues for education and development.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh governor said international collaboration would create more opportunities for the youth.

The Governor Sindh’s IT initiative has also received great appreciation from the youth, and upon completing the ten-month course, students have started earning up to a thousand dollars.

Politicians, foreign ambassadors, and IT experts who have visited the IT market have all appreciated this initiative as a significant milestone for Sindh.

The IT sector contributed to increasing foreign exchange.