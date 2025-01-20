AGL43.16▲ 3.92 (0.10%)AIRLINK201.24▼ -3.21 (-0.02%)BOP9.97▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.89▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DFML50.23▲ 1.11 (0.02%)DGKC106.96▲ 2.27 (0.02%)FCCL35.36▲ 0.53 (0.02%)FFL17.15▼ -0.06 (0.00%)HUBC138.19▲ 0.79 (0.01%)HUMNL14.07▲ 0.25 (0.02%)KEL4.86▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM6.66▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF46.31▲ 2 (0.05%)NBP61.64▼ -0.23 (0.00%)OGDC222.54▲ 0.63 (0.00%)PAEL43.14▲ 0.17 (0.00%)PIBTL8.54▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL188.76▼ -1.84 (-0.01%)PRL43.27▲ 0.23 (0.01%)PTC25.35▲ 0.31 (0.01%)SEARL110.42▲ 4.01 (0.04%)TELE9.12▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL34.77▲ 0.19 (0.01%)TPLP13.68▲ 0.57 (0.04%)TREET23.95▲ 0.57 (0.02%)TRG68.16▲ 0.03 (0.00%)UNITY33.25▲ 0.17 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0 (0.00%)

Gold price hits Rs282,900 per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates

Gold Prices In Pakistan Hit Record High Of Rs277200 Per Tola
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Local gold rates reached a near all-time high of Rs282,900 after single-day jump of Rs500, with price per tola reaching Rs282,900 per tola on first day of the week.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of bullion standing at Rs282,900 per tola, while price per 10 grams rose by Rs 429 to Rs 242,541.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Type Price Change New Price
24-carat Gold (per tola) + Rs 500 Rs 282,900
24-carat Gold (per 10 grams) + Rs 429 Rs 242,541

Gold Rates This Week

Dates Price
18-Jan Rs282,400
17-Jan Rs282,600
16-Jan Rs282,200
15-Jan Rs280,800
14-Jan Rs277,900
13-Jan Rs279,300
11-Jan Rs280,800

Silver prices experienced a decline, falling Rs 9 per tola to Rs 3,372 and Rs 8 per 10 grams to Rs 2,890.

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 20 January 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 20 January 2025

  • Gold Rate

Pakistan gold prices decline after reaching near all time high; Check new 18 Jan rates

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 18 January, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 18 January 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer