Gold price hits Rs282,900 per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Local gold rates reached a near all-time high of Rs282,900 after single-day jump of Rs500, with price per tola reaching Rs282,900 per tola on first day of the week.
Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of bullion standing at Rs282,900 per tola, while price per 10 grams rose by Rs 429 to Rs 242,541.
Today Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Gold Type
|Price Change
|New Price
|24-carat Gold (per tola)
|+ Rs 500
|Rs 282,900
|24-carat Gold (per 10 grams)
|+ Rs 429
|Rs 242,541
Gold Rates This Week
|Dates
|Price
|18-Jan
|Rs282,400
|17-Jan
|Rs282,600
|16-Jan
|Rs282,200
|15-Jan
|Rs280,800
|14-Jan
|Rs277,900
|13-Jan
|Rs279,300
|11-Jan
|Rs280,800
Silver prices experienced a decline, falling Rs 9 per tola to Rs 3,372 and Rs 8 per 10 grams to Rs 2,890.