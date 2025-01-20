Gold price hits Rs282,900 per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Local gold rates reached a near all-time high of Rs282,900 after single-day jump of Rs500, with price per tola reaching Rs282,900 per tola on first day of the week.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of bullion standing at Rs282,900 per tola, while price per 10 grams rose by Rs 429 to Rs 242,541.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Type Price Change New Price 24-carat Gold (per tola) + Rs 500 Rs 282,900 24-carat Gold (per 10 grams) + Rs 429 Rs 242,541

Gold Rates This Week

Dates Price 18-Jan Rs282,400 17-Jan Rs282,600 16-Jan Rs282,200 15-Jan Rs280,800 14-Jan Rs277,900 13-Jan Rs279,300 11-Jan Rs280,800

Silver prices experienced a decline, falling Rs 9 per tola to Rs 3,372 and Rs 8 per 10 grams to Rs 2,890.