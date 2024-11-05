Sc Two Judges Write Letter To Cjp For Full Court On 26th Constitutional Amendment

ISLAMABAD – Two senior judges of the Supreme Court have written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, asked for a full court bench for the hearing on the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar wrote the letter to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, urging that the case related to the 26th Amendment be scheduled for a full court hearing this week.

The letter stated that in the committee meeting held on October 31, a decision was made to present the 26th Amendment case before the full court, with the hearing scheduled for November 4.

Despite this decision, no cause list was issued.

The two senior judges had also previously requested the Chief Justice to convene a committee meeting on October 31.

The letter further explained that, as the Chief Justice did not call a meeting, the judges convened one themselves under Section 2. The two judges decided that the full court would hear the case against the 26th Amendment on November 4.

The letter also asked that petitions against the 26th Amendment be presented before the full court this week, and both judges directed the registrar to publish the October 31 meeting minutes on the website.

On September 20, the Supreme Court (Amendment) Practice and Procedure Ordinance 2024 was enacted following the signature of President Asif Zardari.