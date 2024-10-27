SC to extend live streaming to court hearings

Supreme Court has announced plans to introduce live streaming services across all courtrooms, a move led by newly appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi.

Under the proposed system, live streaming will be available only with the consent of those involved in the cases, as reported by local media on Saturday.

Special privacy measures will be observed for cases involving women litigants, ensuring confidentiality when requested, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The service aims to extend access for overseas Pakistanis, allowing them to view court proceedings directly. Procurement of necessary equipment, including cameras, is currently under consideration. A committee is set to draft recommendations for the live streaming expansion, pending final approval from the CJP.

At present, live streaming is available only in Supreme Court Courtroom No 1. CJP Afridi, sworn in earlier today as the country’s 30th chief justice, has prioritised this initiative as part of his early term.