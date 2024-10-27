26th amendment leaves no room for power grab through backdoor: Rana

Says Justice Mansoor compromised stature with letter; Denies deal in bail to Bushra, IK’s sisters

Prime minister’s political adviser Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday the 26th amendment would help prevent coming into power through backdoor.

Speaking to media in Lahore, he said the PML-N had always worked for the betterment of the state.

“Pakistan is out of crisis and political and economic stability would be achieved soon,” he added.

He also gave the credit of ending terrorism and energy crisis to his party and said the PML-N had always played a positive role in national development.

As for the constitutional amendment, he said the 26th amendment gave the hope that no one would be able to hold the reins of power in Pakistan through backdoors.

“The way a developing Pakistan was made unstable by grasping power through backdoor will not happen again,” he reiterated.

He said Pakistan was on the road to prosperity due to tireless efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He also praised the development projects of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and said, “She is working to provide relief to the general public.”

Sanaullah criticised Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s recent letter, asserting that the Supreme Court judge failed to uphold his stature by engaging in what he called “regrettable” language.

Sanaullah expressed his disappointment, suggesting that Justice Mansoor’s recent statements were unbecoming of his role.

Sanaullah commented that he wished the judge had refrained from penning the letter, stating, “Going for umrah would have sufficed instead.” He further voiced concern over the rising use of divisive language among judges, citing recent exchanges as uncharacteristic and “disappointing” coming from individuals in respected positions.

The minister also commented on the recent appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi, expressing confidence in the choice. He noted that Justice Afridi has maintained independence from the group dynamics within the judiciary, amidst growing friction among judges.

Sanaullah condemned the ongoing use of language between judiciary members, stating that terms like “disgraceful” and “shameful” have been circulating in exchanges that resemble “street brawls.”

Reflecting on past events, he stated that Pakistan’s economic troubles began with a judicial conspiracy in 2017 involving former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, who, he alleged, acted unlawfully to remove an elected prime minister.

He further asserted that Pakistan’s economy had been stabilised due to the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, adding that recent constitutional amendments have brought hope for closing the “backdoor channels” that had previously harmed the country.

Yesterday, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah stated in a letter to Supreme Court Registrar that he will not attend the farewell reference for the outgoing Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Justice Shah explains that it is universal custom to hold a farewell event to acknowledge the departing Chief Justice’s contributions. Traditions within institutions, he noted, rely on the merits of individuals.

Talking to media, Rana Sanaullah dispelled the impression of deal in bails granted to Bushra Bibi and two sisters of the PTI’s founder.

“Talk of a deal in bails granted to Bushra Bibi, Uzma and Aleema Khan has been wrong,” Rana said.

“If any deal was struck, it could have been with us,” PML-N leader said.

He said, the PTI’s founder was imposed over the country. “Saqib Nisar tried to end the PML-N government and targeted Nawaz Sharif”. “This act pushed the country on the verge of default,” he said.

“I am not saying Pakistan has become strong, but it has come out of the crisis situation,” Rana Sanaullah said. “It is our claim that now no conspiracies will surface in the time of the PML-N rule,” he added.