Four policemen among eight martyred in NW suicide blast

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Terror continued to hit the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as with in short span of twenty four hours another attack on the men in uniform led to the martyrdom of at least eight people including four Policemen in the North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday. Several people were also injured in the attack believed to be a suicide hit.

At least ten soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary, a Para-military force, it may be recalled, were martyred and many injured in an ambush by the terrorists in DI Khan on Friday wee hours. The terrorists equipped with heavy weaponry had targeted the Zam FC check post in DI Khan’s Darazinda area under cover of darkness on the night between Thursday and Friday. However, the alert jawaans of the FC courageously fought back and repulsed the terrorist attack.

In the fresh attack, this time in the restive North Waziristan tribal district, as the reports said a suicide bomber rammed his explosives laden vehicle to the Eidak Police post playing hell in the area. At least four cops and four civilians embraced martyrdom and several others received serious injuries as the vehicle used in the bombing was torn into pieces.

“The target of the attack was a police post in Eidak area of Mir Ali tehsil of the North Waziristan and four police personnel are also included among the six people who succumbed to their injuries”. The security personnel said.

Heavy contingents of the security forces reached the spot and cordoned off the area to facilitate the rescue operation. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment where the doctors have described the condition of few injured as critical. Unconfirmed reports said the martyred Policemen also include officers.

The security forces are reported to have kicked off an extensive operation in the region to hunt those responsible for Saturday’s subversive act. Yet no arrests could be made till the filing of this report.

Also on October five last six Pakistani soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel, were martyred during a shootout with the terrorists in North Waziristan’s Spinwam area though military operations in North Waziristan also resulted in the elimination of around a dozen militants in the month of October 2024.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur strongly condemned the suicide attack on the police check post in Mir Ali region of North Waziristan and condoled the martyrdom of eight people including policemen in the attack. In one of his statements issued from here, the Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience for the bereaved and said that he is an equal sharer in the grief of the bereaved families.

He assured that the provincial government will not leave the families of those martyred in the attack alone and will provide full support to them. The Chief Minister said that the targeting of the police officers who are responsible for the safety of the people is very sad and condemnable. The forces and the people have made eternal sacrifices in the war against terrorism. The entire nation is with its forces in the war against terrorism and the day is not far when we will defeat terrorism and establish complete peace in the country. He said.