Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishal Al Saud breathes his last in Riyadh

RIYADH – Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has died, the Royal Court announced on Tuesday.

Details shared by Saudi Press Agency SPA said Saudi officials mourned Prince Abdulaziz demise, marking a major loss for Kingdom.

Royal Court said the funeral prayer for late Prince will be held today after Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in capital city.

Royal Court asked for his mercy, forgiveness, and an elevation in ranks as demise of Prince Abdulaziz triggered an outpouring of grief, with condolences flooding in from government officials and the public the world.

Web Desk (Lahore)

